Ladory Lourtez Robinson, 40 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he attempted to flee from them while they were attempting to investigate an accident.

Traffic reports stated that Robinson hit a fence and a stop sign while driving near Lavender Drive at Brookwood Road.

Police went on to state that Robinson eventually stopped and then told police “I’m drunk”

Robinson is charged with DUI, too fast for conditions, failure to appear, driving on a suspended license, and obstruction.