Cornelius Marquis Prater, 40 of Rome, was arrested in Rome this week after reports said he grabbed a woman by the throat during an altercation at his home on Rosemont Drive.

Reports said that the victim suffered marks from the attack.

Authorities went on to state that the child told them that they witnessed the attack and was placed in fear for both their safety as well as their mother.

Prater is charged with simple battery and cruelty to children.