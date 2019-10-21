A report of a physical domestic issue at a residence on Gail Street near Adairsville on Thursday morning led to the arrest of a Cartersville man.

The complainant advised that her child’s father (who is her ex-boyfriend 21-year-old Parrish Anthony Layman) was staying at the residence. She stated he became angry about their nine-month-old son waking up during the middle of the night and verbally abused her. She advised Layman pushed her to the ground and stood over her. When she pushed him away, she said he told her she wasn’t stronger than him, grabbed her wrist, and made her hit herself in the face, leaving a red swollen right cheek. She said Layman took her smartphone and put it in his pocket.

He said he was going to leave with their son, to which she told him he couldn’t. She went to a neighbor’s residence to contact 911 & he locked her out of the house. She advised he stole her sister’s SUV and kidnapped their son.

By tracking the smartphone Layman allegedly took from her, Bartow County deputies were able to find the SUV traveling on Old Dixie Highway approaching Woody Road. A traffic stop was conducted at the parking lot of Oothcalooga Baptist Church, where Layman was placed under arrest. The juvenile was located safe in the SUV and was turned over to his mother.

Parrish Anthony Layman was charged with kidnapping a victim who is less than 14 years of age, misdemeanor family violence battery, felony theft by taking, and misdemeanor theft by taking.

