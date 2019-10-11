On October 8, at approximately 7:58 p.m., Troopers were dispatched to a crash where a vehicle struck a pedestrian on highway 41 at Felton Road.

According to Georgia State Patrol reports, a silver Toyota Tacoma was traveling south on Highway 41, in the left lane. The Tacoma was traveling through the intersection on a green traffic signal. The pedestrian, identified as Tina Knickerbocker of Cartersville, was crossing the highway from Felton Road and had the crosswalk signal stop hand. The front of the Toyota Tacoma made contact with the Knickerbocker in the left southbound lane. Knickerbocker was transported to Cartersville Medical Center by Metro EMS, where she later died from her injuries. The case is still under investigation.

From WBHF radio