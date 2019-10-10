Ajejandro Isreal Chanchavac-Lopez, 28 of Baltimore, was arrested this week after reports said he ran following a traffic incident and later attempted to hit an officer in the head with his elbow.

Reports said that incident occurred on Runway Drive.

Lopez is charged with simple battery against a police officer and felony obstruction.

UPDATE: It has been discovered that the name given to police was false. The correct name of the suspect is Ray Villatoro-Lopez.

He is now charged with false statements and writings, giving a false name and providing fake documents.