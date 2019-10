John Rodney Cain, 54 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he lied to police about the whereabouts of his son.

Reports said that police was searching for Caleb Lindwood Cain, 29, at the Fair Bridge Inn on Martha Berry Highway when the older Cain told them that he was not in the room.

Caleb was later found at the hotel.

John Rodney Cain is charged with hindering the apprehension of a criminal.

Caleb Cain is charged with two counts obstruction.