Just after 5 pm Thursday Rome Police officers responded to the area of 110 E 15th St in reference to a reported shooting.

A female victim was located a short distance away on Maple Ave. The victim sustained a non-life threatening injury in her shoulder and was transported to Floyd Medical Center.

The scene was secured and CID was notified. The investigation revealed that the shooter was Henry Dejuan Ferrell.



Arrest warrants have been issued for Henry Dejuan Ferrell, DOB 11091981, for aggravated assault. Below is a photo of the suspect. Anyone with information about this case should call the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111 or 911.