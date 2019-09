Ronald Ambrose Paul, 53 of Silver Creek, was arrested this week after reports said he was found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Reports said that police found three blue straws, two glass smoking pipes and a spoon, all containing methamphetamine residue.

The drugs were found at his home on Ellis Road.

Paul is charged with possession of meth, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession of drug related objects.