Charles Earl Thorpe, 53 of Rome, was arrested at the Richard Russell Airport in Rome after he allegedly illegally entered the gate and and pulled out a sword before dumping items on the property.

Police added that Thorpe proceeded to drive on the airport’s runway, preventing planes from landing and taking off.

Thorpe is charged with illegal dumping, disorderly conduct, reckless conduct, criminal trespass, obstruction and probation violation.