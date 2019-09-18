Shameka Foster Carter, 39 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said they found her in possession of a large amount of drugs and a gun.

Reports said that officers found ecstasy, marijuana, a firearm, marijuana, a digital scale and plastic baggies inside her vehicle during a traffic stop on North Broad Street.

Police said that they pulled Carter over after they saw her holding her cellphone.

Carter is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a schedule I drug, possession of drug related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and distracted driving hands free law.