Alicia Diane Spurling, 61 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she was found with oxycodone in her fanny pack.

Reports said that Spurling admitted to taking the drugs before getting behind the wheel of her car.

Spurling was pulled over at the intersection of Calhoun Highway and the Loop

Spurling is charged with DUI, failure to maintain a lane, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and pills not in original container.