John Patrick Simpson, 19 of Hoover, AL, was jailed in Rome after he was found allegedly breaking into cars on the Berry College Campus.

Reports said that Simpson was found at McAllister Hall breaking into cars. Reports added that over $350 in cash was stolen.

Officers stated that while attempting to take him into custody he resisted numerous officers.

He was also found to have been in possession of marijuana.

Simpson is charged with 15 counts entering an automobile with intent to commit a theft, four counts obstruction and possession of marijuana.