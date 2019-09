Roald Jermaine Fletcher, 46 of Rome, was jailed this week after reports said he physically held down a woman against her will at a home on Brookwood Avenue.

The victim stated that Fletcher also hit her in the face with a closed fist,

Reports stated that the woman suffered visible injury in the altercation.

The incident occurred back on August 23rd and was in the presence of his 3 year-old daughter.

Fletcher is charged with battery, false imprisonment and cruelty to children.