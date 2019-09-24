Penny Ann Brock, 55 of Rome, was jailed this week on numerous drug and gun charges.

Reports said that a search warrant was issued and conducted at a home on Shorter Avenue. Police stated that in the process they located a large amount of methamphetamine, glass smoking devices, Gabapentin, Cyclobenzaprine and a semi-automatic handgun.

Police added that Brock was later found in a vehicle on Acorn Road. It was then Penny allegedly tossed out bags of meth from the moving vehicle as officers attempted a traffic stop.

Brock is charged with two counts possession of amphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute, drug trafficking, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of drug related objects, sale or distribution of dangerous drugs, felony evidence tampering, and abandonment of dangerous drugs.