Jeffrey Lane Farmer Jr, 32 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he caused the death of an unborn baby when he was involved in a wreck at the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Old Airport Road.

Police stated that Farmer was not a licensed driver and was speeding at the time of the wreck.

Reports added that the wreck occurred back on June 22nd.

Farmer is charged with feticide by vehicle in the 2nd degree, homicide by vehicle in the 2nd degree, operating unsafe vehicle, seat belt violation and too fast for conditions.