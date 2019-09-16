Sarah Ashley Sargent, 17 of Rome, was jailed this week after officers said she threatened them following a profanity laced tirade.

Reports said that police were called to a location on Cedartown Highway when Sargent was found screaming and yelling profanities toward a male.

Officers stated that when they arrived on scene Sargent attempted to flee the scene on foot. After being stopped Sargent allegedly raised her fist and threatened to hit the officer.

Sargent is charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and obstruction.