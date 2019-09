Heather Eldridge McCord, 40 of Silver Creek, was arrested at her home on Raintree Drive after reports said she spit on a man after injuring him during an altercation.

Reports said that McCord grabbed the man’s shoulder and arm, resulting in visible injury to his body.

The victim then told police that she spat on him before raising her fist in a threatening manner.

The altercation was witnessed by a 13 year-old child.

McCord is charged with simple assault, simple battery and cruelty to children.