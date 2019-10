JD Brown, 63 of Rome, was arrested at his home on Hawthorn Street after reports said he yelled profanities at a woman before smashing a shared item in the home.

Reports added that Brown also screamed at a small child.

Officers stated that when they arrived on scene Brown fought with them as they began to place him under arrest.

Brown is charged with simple assault, criminal trespass, second degree cruelty to children and obstruction.