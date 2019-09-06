Shelby Brooke Thrash, 24 of Rome, and Donovan Sartin, 47, of Rome, were arrested at a home on Nelson Street after police found numerous drugs during the execution of a search warrant.

Reports said that officers found a large quantity of methamphetamine, numerous glass smoking devices, all containing drug residue, digital scales, marijuana, and a grinder.

Both are charged with possession of meth, trafficking meth, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

Sartin is additionally charged with theft by receiving stolen property and probation violation.