Jamar Shantay Finley, 36 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he posted sexually explicit photos and videos of a woman on her Instagram account.

Reports said that Finley posted a 23 year-old woman nude and twerking her buttocks, vagina and breast. Reports added that he also posted a video of him in a jacuzzi with the woman and a second female that displayed their breast.

Police went on to state that Finley is also accused of threatening a victim stating that he was going to “beat yo stupid ass” on a social media account. He also allegedly attempted to enlist someone to kill the person for $500.

Finley is charged with terroristic threats and acts, prohibition on nude or sexually explicit electronic transmissions and two counts probation violation.