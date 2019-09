Brittney Shayanna Renfro, 35 of Kingston, was arrested at her home on Mulligan Court after she allegedly pushed her 12 year-old daughter and hit her husband in the face and chest.

Reports added that Renfro committed the acts in front of a 4 year-old child.

Renfro is charged with battery, 1st degree cruelty to children and third degree cruelty to children.