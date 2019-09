Cheyenne Autumn Smith, 24 of Silver Creek, was arrested this week after she allegedly using someone else’s bank card to make numerous transactions.

Reports said that Smith used another’s funds to make six purchases totaling $201.38.

The funds were placed on the Floyd County Jail’s ATM account.

Police stated that Smith was recorded on the phone saying, “I got you something good coming Friday”.

Smith is charged with identity fraud and financial transaction card fraud.