Gordon County Jail officers responded to an inmate experiencing a medical emergency in the county jail. Fire/Rescue and EMS personnel responded to the jail and were on-scene within minutes. The inmate, a 57 year old woman, was transported to Gordon Hospital where she was subsequently pronounced dead.

The inmate, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, had been in jail since September 15 facing charges of Possession of Methamphatamine, Drug Related Objects, and traffic violations. Foul play is not suspected. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is in charge of the death investigation, as is required in any case of inmate death.