Previous Karen Echols, 29, and Porscha Lachelle Jennings, 28, b oht of Rome, were arrested at a home in Ashland Park after reports said they cut each other with a knife durin g a dispute.
Reports stated that Jennings used a knife to cut the left pointer finger of the victim.
Echols allegedly used a knife to cut the victim’s right ring finger.
She also broke the victim’s iPhone.
The incident occurred in front of a small child.
Both are charged with aggravated assault, and cruelty to children.
Echols is additionally charged with criminal trespass.