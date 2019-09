Tiffany Renee Bannister, 31 of Cedartown, was jailed in Rome after reports said she signed numerous traffic tickets with another’s name.

Police stated that it was later determined Bannister was the driver and she had been driving on a suspended license and without a proper registration.

Bannister is charged with first degree forgery, driving without insurance, identity theft fraud, false statements and writings, driving on a suspended license and knowing driving on a suspended registration.