Two inmates at the Floyd County Jail, Theon Trammell, 27 of Rome, and Dustin Wade Smith, 21 of Boaz, are facing additional charges after reports said they damaged a sprinkler head causing the jail to flood,

Both are charged with interference with government property.

Trammell has been jailed since June 22nd on charges of felony theft by receiving stolen property and fugitive from justice.

Smith has bene jailed since June 27th after he was accused of setting fire to a Cave Spring store after burglarizing it.