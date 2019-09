Jessica Dawn Smith, 29 of Silver Creek, Dustin Wayne Salmon, 36 , and Charlene M Crocker, 57 of Rome, was arrested at an apartment on Woods Road after they were found with a large amount of methamphetamine, a digital scale and numerous glass smoking devices containing drug residue.

The meth was allegedly found in different baggies.

All are charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of drug related objects.