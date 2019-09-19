Cartersville resident Dorian Hunter was named the winner of Season 10 of MasterChef.

Hunter, from Cartersville, Georgia, is the first black woman to win the competition, coming to the podium in the show’s 200th episode. She wins $250,000 for a menu that included seared sea scallops with cornmeal tuille, sweet corn puree and pickled Swiss chard, an entree of Applewood smoked short rib with potato and horseradish gratin; and a dessert of lemon blueberry tart with blueberry and cream cheese filling, toasted meringue and pecan crust.

Hunter was tabbed the winner by executive producer Gordon Ramsay and fellow judges Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich.