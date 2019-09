Phillip Damon Barge, 41 of Cartersville, was jailed in Rome after reports said he used a cell phone to set up a drug deal.

Reports said that Barge was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and Hydrocodone tablets.

Barge is charged with possession of meth, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, attempt to violate controlled substance act and use of communication facility in commission of a felony.