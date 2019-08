Sheila Irene Carter, 51 of Rome, and Natisha Louise McDonald, 42 of Cedartown, were jailed this week after reports said they broke into a building located at 3385 Martha Berry Highway.

Police stated that over $10,000 in items were taken.

The women were found to be in possession of a hammer and a pry-bar that was allegedly used to break the lock.

Both are charged with second degree burglary, felony theft by taking and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.