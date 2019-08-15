Jarrett Todd Louallen, 31 of Rome, remains in jail this week after reports said he discharged 30 rounds of ammo from an AR-15 at a 43 year-old man that was standing in a driveway off of Kingston Highway.

Reports added that the shooting was less than 50 yards off of the roadway.

Authorities went on to state that Louallen was a convicted felon, thus not allowed by law to possess a firearm.

When police recovered the firearm they discovered that the serial number had been removed.

Louallen is charged with aggravated assault, criminal use of an article with an altered ID mark, discharge of a firearm near a highway.