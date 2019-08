Two Romans, Vivian Louise Tucker, 50, and Scott Allen Baker, were arrested this week following the execution of a search warrant by Metro Drug Task Force at a home on Pinecrest Drive.

Reports said that authorities found methamphetamine, loaded syringes along with numerous pills.

Both are charged with possession of meth and drug related objects.

Tucker is additionally charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and drugs not in original container.