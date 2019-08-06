Three individuals, Markia Symone Adams, 27 of Summerville, Tamar Tremayne Daniel, 21 of Rome, and Noah Isaiah Sherry, 21 of Rome, were jailed on drug charges after reports said Adams ran a stop sign at the intersection of Amelia Lane and Burnett Ferry Road.

Reports said that after being pulled over Adams was found to have been driving on suspended license.

A search led police to find a large amount of marijuana, dozens of prescription medications and a set of digital scale.

Adams is charged with two counts possession, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug related objects, drugs not in original container, stop sign violation and driving on a suspended license.

Daniel and Sherry are charged with two counts possession, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug related objects, and drugs not in original container.