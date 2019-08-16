A Silver Creek man, Nicholas Glenn Brannon ,27 of Silver Creek, has been arrested for the second time in months for taking money to perform work and failing to do it.

Reports said that latest comes on July 24th when police said Brannon tool $350 from a woman to perform roofing work and “had no intention to use the payment for completing the job”.

According to Brannon’s Facebook page he is the president of Nick Brannon Roofing.

Brannon is charged with theft by deception and conversion of payments for real property improvements.

PREVIOUS – May 2 2019

Nick Glenn Brannon, 27 of Silver Creek, was arrested this week after reports said he took money from a elderly woman to do work, but never completed it.

Reports said that the woman gave Brannon an advance of $5,900 on November 3rd to do work for her but never returned after getting the money.

Brannon is charged with felony theft by conversion, conversion of payments for real property improvements and exploitation and intimidation of the elderly.