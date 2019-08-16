Cary Mcolan Collett, 39 of Plainville, was arrested in Rome after police found a stolen motorcycle tag on a bike in his driveway while executing a failure to appear warrant.

Reports said that while taking Collett into custody he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and non-prescribed prescription medication.

Collett is charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, and failure to appear.