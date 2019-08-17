A Rome teen, Dylan Ladell Terhune, 18, was arrested for the second time in weeks this week.

Reports said that the latest saw him again take custody of a child without the permission of the parents.

Police added that this time while being taken into custody h was allegedly found to possess marijuana and drug related objects.

Terhune is charged with interference with child custody, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of marijuana and drug related objects.

PREVIOUS July 29 2019

Dylan Ladell Terhune, 17 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he picked up a 14 year-old child and took him to a location without the parents’ permission.

Reports said that Terhune picked up the child from a home in Lindale and took him to a home on Woods Road back on July 25th.

Terhune is charged with interference with custody.