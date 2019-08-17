Calhoun radio station WEBS Radio recently announce that after more than 50 years on the air broadcast services from both AM-1030 and 103.5 FM will be suspended at 6 p.m. Sunday.

According to General Manager Ken Payne, “Due to circumstances beyond our control services to our community will come to an end on Sunday.”

Payne continued, “I want to say a very special thank you to the wonderful staff that has worked with us for 39 years. Thanks also going out to the sponsors and loyal listeners. It has been a pleasure, honor and privilege to have served the public for these many years. We hope we have been able to come into your homes, automobiles and businesses by radio with programming that was entertaining and informative.

“Thank you again for being a part of WEBS 1030AM and Kickin’ 103.5FM.”

Sources stated that the bank is foreclosing on the radio station after ownership failed to pay their bank loan.

What’s next? Sources say that the bank could sell the station and its license, which leads to who could take over. Two names being mentioned are those of Randy Rhodes and WJTH owner Sam Thomas.

WJTH radio AM 900/FM 101.7 now becomes to lone radio station in Gordon County.