Tariq Rakimzekiah Cooper, 21, was arrested on Dodd Blvd after police found drugs inside a home.

Reports said that officers were serving a warrant for Cooper when he gave them a false name. Inside the home police said they found a glass smoking device containing cocaine.

Warrants stated that Cooper was wanted for stealing food and other items from Walmart back in June.

Cooper is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug related objects, giving false information to police, theft by shoplifting and probation violation.