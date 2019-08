Devin Lashawn Watts, 35 of Rome, was arrested this week after report said he attempted to choke another man to death.

Reports said that Watts kicked the door in to the victim’s bedroom, flipped him out of bed and proceeded to choke him. The victim attempted to stab Watts in order to protect himself.

The incident occurred in front of a child.

Watts is charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to children.