Mattox Joe Bradford, 23 of Elberton, was arrested in Rome after he was stopped for driving with a headlight out on Maple Street.

Reports said that a passenger in the vehicle jumped out and ran from the scene. Bradford told police that he did not know who the person was. A search of the vehicle led police to find a quantity of methamphetamine.

Deputies stated that while at the jail officers found suspected marijuana in the patrol car that had been allegedly left by Bradford

Bradford is charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects, obstruction, crossing a guard line with drugs and improper headlights.