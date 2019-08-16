Nicklous Yvone Barnes, 31 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said they found him in possession of methamphetamine while conducting a traffic stop for a busted windshield.

Reports said that during the stop officers discovered that Barnes was driving on a suspended license and failure to pay child support.

A search of Barnes led police to find a pipe containing methamphetamine.

Barnes is charged with possession of meth, driving on a suspended license, a cracked windshield and probation violation.