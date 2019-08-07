Two Cedartown residents, Tiffany Hope Chambers, 42, and Dannie Ray Kelley Jr, 43, were jailed in Rome after police said they found them to be in possession of drugs while conducting a traffic stop.

Reports said that police found methamphetamine, three syringes and an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

Both are charged with possession of meth and possession of drug related objects.

Chambers is also charged with open container.

Kelly is additionally charged with a cracked windshield violation.