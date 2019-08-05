Devion Tremaine Neal, 25 of Rome was arrested this week after reports said police found a baggie of suspected marijuana in the center console of a vehicle.

Reports added that Neal also allegedly attempted to throw a gun out of the passenger window when spotted by police.

The traffic stop occurred at the intersection of East 13th and Silver Street.

Near is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.