A Rome man, identified Jimmy Cruz Renoj, 20, was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Union Grove Road at Johnson Lake/Belwood Road this weekend.

Renoj, of Tiger Lane, was pronounced dead at AdventHealth Gordon.

Reports said that Renoj was a passenger in the car that failed to yield and exited the side road onto Union Grove Road.

There were others injured in the accident and they were transported to Floyd Medical in Rome.