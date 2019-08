Tiffanie Kalenna Mathison-Everett, 29 of Rockmart, was arrested after she allegedly stole a bank card from a 79 year-old man at a location on East 2nd Avenue.

Reports added that she then proceeded to make numerous cash withdraws from June 6 of this year until July 11th.

The suspect without a total of $1,200 during the time period.

Mathison-Everett is charged with theft by taking, financial transaction card fraud, and two counts exploitation and intimidation of the elderly.