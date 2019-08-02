Christopher Tyler Dennis, 22 of Conyers, was arrested in Rome this week after reports said he shot a gun at a home on Beard Drive back on July 31.

Reports said that a bullet hit and passed threw a wooden fence before striking the home.

Reports added that inside the home, near where the bullet struck, was three children sitting at a table. Two others were also in the home.

Dennis is charged with five counts aggravated assault, criminal trespass, criminal damage of property, reckless conduct, three counts first degree cruelty to children and two counts discharge of a firearm near a public roadway.

Jadie Denae Hunt, 19 of Dallas, was also arrested and charged with being a party to a crime. Reports said that she aided Dennis, who is her boyfriend, with the shooting.