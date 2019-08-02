Mario Demitrus Pass, 31 of Atlanta, was jailed in Rome after he was accused of committing numerous smash and grab burglaries around Rome.

Reports said that Pass, while acting with a street gang based in Oakland City, Atlanta, entered Chuck’s Corner on South Broad Street back on Christmas Eve in 2015 and stole $80,000 in cash. Reports added that Pass broke into the store though a rear wall, causing over $500 in damage.

On May 3, 2016 Pass allegedly committed a smash and grab burglary at the Garden Lakes Food Mart on Huffaker Road. Police said that Pass broke glass to the business and proceeded to steal $4,780 in cash and $600 worth of cigarettes.

Again on October 8 2016 he committed a smash and grab burglary at a store on Alabama Highway.

Then on June 16, 2016 Pass broke into the E-Z shop store on Rockmart Highway caused over $500 in damages with the intent to commit a theft.

Pass is charged with two counts first degree burglary, three counts smash and grab burglary, second degree burglary and violation of the Georgia RICO act.