Leeali Cheyenne Morgan, 21 of Lindale, was jailed this week after reports said she injured two individuals adults while driving recklessly and causing a serious motor vehicle accident.

Reports said that Morgan disregarded the safety of others when she drove her 1998 Honda Passport at a high rate of speed and struck another vehicle that was stopped in traffic while waiting on a school bus.

Reports said that the impact was so great that it caused the other vehicle to be thrust into oncoming traffic where it struck another car head on. Officers stated that Morgan never applied the breaks.

One victim suffered an injury to her left leg, pelvis and foot. A second, a 74 year-old man, suffered a disfiguring injury to the left side of his face.

The wreck occurred on Maple Road near West Mahan Street on August 28th,

Morgan is charged with two counts serious injury by vehicle and reckless driving.