William Cameron Humphrey, 30 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he shoved a 29 year-old woman out of bed and proceeded to drag her across the floor with her hair.

Reports added that Humphry committed the acts after kicking down the victim’s bedroom door.

While being taken into custody, officers stated that Humphrey repeatedly kicked the door and window of their patrol car.

Humphrey is charged with battery, interference with government property, criminal trespass and three counts cruelty to children.