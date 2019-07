Tiffany Renee Bannister, 31 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she broke into an outbuilding to a home on Wayside Road in order to see what kind of antiques she could get.

Reports said that the burglary occurred back on July 6th.

Police went on to state that Bannister admitted the acts to them.

Bannister is charged with first degree burglary, theft by taking and criminal trespass.